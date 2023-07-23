Jio’s cheapest recharge! Monthly data and unlimited calling benefits for less than Rs 100

cheapest jio planReliance Jio Cheapest Recharge Plans : Reliance Jio, which is included in the top telecom companies of the country, understands the needs of its users very well. The company offers many types of recharge plans for its customers. In these, more days of validity, data and many benefits are available.

If you are also looking for Jio’s cheap and affordable recharge plan, then here we are telling you about such a cheap recharge plan of Jio, in which you get strong benefits at a low price. We are telling you about Jio’s Rs 91 recharge plan.

This cheap recharge plan of Jio is the best plan for JioPhone customers. In this, Jio customers can avail 28 days validity and data along with calling and free SMS benefits. Let us know in detail about this affordable plan of Jio-

Jio Rs 91 Recharge Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio’s Rs 91 recharge plan comes with a validity of 28 days. For JioPhone users, 0.1MB data is available daily in this plan. In this case, the JioPhone user gets 3GB of data in the entire 28 days.

The benefit of additional data of 200MB is also available in this plan of JioPhone. This plan is good for those JioPhone users who need unlimited calling as well as some data.