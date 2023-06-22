Jio’s cheapest recharge! Unlimited data-calling throughout the year for less than Rs 8

Reliance Jio affordable plan

Reliance Jio Annual Prepaid Plan 2023: There is fierce competition between Airtel, VI, BSNL, Jio in the country’s telecom market. In this, Mukesh Ambani’s company Jio has created a different identity in the market on the basis of its affordable plans.

We tell you about such a plan of Jio which comes with almost a year’s validity and is very cheap on the pocket. Let us know what Jio users get in this plan-

Jio’s annual validity prepaid plan comes for Rs 2,545. In this, Jio users get 336 days validity. In this, 1.5 GB data is given every day. In this way, a total of 504 GB data will be available during the entire validity. After the daily high speed data is over, the speed of 64Kbps will be available.

This plan of Jio comes with unlimited 5G data. Apart from this, unlimited calling facility is available on every network. You will get the benefits of 100 SMS every day. At the same time, free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud will also be given.

The price of this plan of Jio is Rs 2,545. 336 days validity is available in this plan of Jio, which offers 1.5 GB daily data benefit and other benefits along with unlimited calling. See in this way, so many benefits are available in this plan at the cost of Rs 7.57 per day.

In such a situation, with all these benefits, the expenditure for 28 days will be Rs 212. At the same time, Jio’s 28-day plan with 1.5 GB daily data and unlimited calling comes for Rs 269. In such a situation, this deal is beneficial.