Jio’s true 5G network will start in 28 districts of Bihar this month, consumers will get this welcome offer

Reliance Jio has so far launched its True 5G network in many cities of the country. The company is now going to start Reliance Jio’s True 5G network service in 28 districts of Bihar by the end of this month. Along with its technical preparation, its trial has also been completed. Many of these cities are the cities where 5G will become the first company to serve the network. With its commencement, people will be able to take advantage of high speed internet.

True 5G service is currently available in these districts

According to the information received from Reliance Jio, by the end of this month, True 5G network service will be activated in 28 districts. At present, Jio True 5G service is successfully operating in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Bihar Sharif, Begusarai, Purnia, Katihar and Arrah.

Jio true 5G in every city of India by the end of the year

Company officials claim that by the end of this year, Jio will launch its True 5G services in every city of India. Jio users in these cities will be invited under the Jio Welcome Offer and Jio users will get 1 Gbps plus speed and unlimited data at no extra cost.

New opportunities for development will open

The technical benefits of high-speed, low-latency, stand-alone true 5G services will be made available by the company to the people and businesses of these cities. This will open up new opportunities for development in the areas of tourism, manufacturing, SME e-governance, education, healthcare, agriculture, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming and IT.