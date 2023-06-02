Jitan Ram Manjhi wants five Lok Sabha seats, met Vijay Chowdhary for the second time in a week

Patna. Former Chief Minister and patron of Hindustani Awam Morcha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, famous for political bargaining, has once again turned a blind eye to the Grand Alliance. He has placed a demand for 5 seats from the Grand Alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He has clearly said that we are preparing to contest elections on five seats. If we are given a respectable seat from the Grand Alliance, it would be good.

Manjhi reached to meet Vijay Chowdhary

Amid preparations for the proposed meeting of opposition parties on June 12, Jitan Ram Manjhi reached Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary’s official residence at 5 Circular Road on Friday morning. There was a long conversation between the two leaders. Recently, Vijay Kumar Chowdhary was seen at Jitan Ram Manjhi’s residence. This is the second meeting of the two leaders within a week. Vijay Chowdhary, who is very close to Nitish Kumar, said after the meeting that everything is fine.

Manjhi is in bargaining mood

Many meanings are being revealed in this second meeting between the two leaders within a week. Sources say that Jitan Ram Manjhi is now in a bargaining mood. This is the reason why he repeatedly agrees to the demand of his son Santosh Suman that his party must get at least five seats. If it gets less seats than this, it will not be good for both the party and the alliance. The party is free to consider other options.

Claimed on five seats

Political experts have to say that Jitan Ram Manjhi does not see any advantage in the Grand Alliance. Manjhi, who swore to stay with Nitish Kumar, has now started talking about breaking his vow. It is clear from his statements that he is in a mood to break away from the Grand Alliance. That is why he has staked his claim on 5 seats in the Lok Sabha. By the way, on the questions of the media regarding BJP, he said that this question will be too early. He didn’t even rule out joining the BJP directly.