JJMP’s Rs 2 lakh bounty militant Raghunath Singh surrenders, many cases are registered

Latehar, Chandra Prakash Singh: Area Commander Raghunath Singh Kharwar alias Raghu of the banned militant organization JJMP carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh has surrendered before the police on Tuesday. Surrendered before Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan and Commander in-charge of CRPF 214th Battalion Abhinav Anand at Police Headquarters. SDPO Santosh Kumar Mishra, along with SP and in-charge commandant, presented a bouquet and shawl to Raghunath Singh and congratulated him for joining the main stream of the society. He also appealed to other extremists to take advantage of the extremist surrender and rehabilitation policy of the government. The police officers also handed over a symbolic check of Rs 2 lakh to Raghunath Singh.

10 cases are registered against Raghunath

The SP told that Raghunath Singh was involved in carrying out many extremist incidents in Latehar, Chhipadohar Chandwa and Herhanj and other police stations. He has also been involved in JJMP’s encounter with the police. JJMP supremo was included in the squad of Pappu Lohra and looked after the work of area commander. A total of ten cases are registered against him in different police stations. These include five cases in Latehar police station, two in Chipadohar, one each in Chandwa, Garu and Balumath police stations.

