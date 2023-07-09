JLR’s demand is fast, Tata Motors presented figures

Tata Motors JLR Sales: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles owned by Tata Motors are in great demand these days. Retail sales of JLR stood at 1,01,994 units in the first quarter ended June 30, up 29 per cent over the same quarter last year. Tata Motors said in a notice to the stock market that this growth reflects the continuous improvement in chip and other supply constraints.

Excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture (JV), wholesale sales stood at 93,253 units in the first quarter. The company said demand for the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender continues to be particularly strong, accounting for 76 per cent of the order book, reports PTI.

JLR EV: Jaguar developing as an all-electric brand, new model will come in 2025

JLR is also working on a new platform, which will be used in EVs under the Jaguar brand, with the four-door GT slated to arrive in 2024. At the same time, the Range Rover EV based on the upcoming ELR platform is expected to arrive in 2025. JLR recently announced its global restructuring exercise with a new logo and ‘House of Brands’ strategy. In this, the sub-brands Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar have been brought under one umbrella.