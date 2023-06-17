JMax Mobiles secures mega celebrity endorsement deal with Deepika Singh and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty

Zmax Mobiles, an enterprising player in the mobile industry, has announced its highly anticipated partnership with renowned personalities Deepika Singh and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, with immediate effect. The prime objective of this unprecedented commitment is to take the Zemax brand to new heights and establish an unbreakable deep connection with the vast audience across India.

Zmax Mobiles, known for providing affordable products and services to enhance the lifestyle of its customers, has strategically tied up with the phenomenally talented and influential Deepika Singh. Best known for her iconic on-screen character “IPS Sandhya”, the renowned actress commands immense respect and admiration in the entertainment world. Her association with JMAX will further elevate the brand image and create an emotional connect with the consumers. which has never happened before.

Deepika Singh is joined by the versatile Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty. With her outstanding talent and mass appeal, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty has ruled over every heart. Her stellar achievements and magnetic presence make her the perfect ambassador for Gemax products and services.

Sunil Jethwani, Founder and MD, ZMAX, expressed with great enthusiasm, “We are thrilled to welcome Deepika Singh and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty to the ZMAX family. Their exceptional, widespread popularity and strong consumer connect perfectly aligns with our brand values. With these incredible personalities as our partners, we look forward to reach unprecedented heights and further strengthen our position as the cutting edge and preferred choice for technology enthusiasts across India.

Adding to the excitement, Mr. Jinish Mago, CEO & MD emphasized on the transformative impact of this partnership. “The collaboration between ZMax Mobiles, Deepika Singh and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty is set to make a powerful statement in the minds of consumers. We have planned a series of exciting collaborations, engaging campaigns and immersive experiences in the coming months,” he added. Zmax Mobiles is committed to provide unparalleled innovation, seamless experience and unparalleled value to our customers across the country.”

The endorsement is aimed at not only strengthening consumer confidence, but also deepening JMAX’s brand positioning in a light-hearted manner. This partnership represents JMax’s range of affordable accessories as lifestyle companions that stand by you, empowering you to maximize every aspect of your life.

Commenting on the endorsement, Anindya Ghosh, VP Sales, JMax, said, “This is just the beginning of our journey towards our goal. The association with Deepika Singh and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty highlights our brand and product philosophy, demonstrates how Our affordable mobile phones and accessories have become consumers’ trusted companion. By choosing JMAX, consumers can own affordable mobile accessories that easily match with their lifestyle goals. We are confident that the audience will resonate with this message. Will connect deeply.”

About Zemax Mobiles: Zemax Mobiles is a renowned name in the mobile industry, dedicated to providing cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to its customers. With an unwavering focus on quality, performance and customer satisfaction, Jmax Mobiles aims to enhance the mobile experience through its range of phones and accessories. With corporate offices in Delhi and regional offices in Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jammu and Guwahati, the company envisions to connect every Indian citizen with the digital revolution by offering the most affordable mobility products. JMax’s mission is to develop and deliver the most innovative mobile products that contribute to the development of every citizen, establish a competitive advantage for the brand and increase profitability.

Press Contact: Alok Verma (Head Marketing) Email: [email protected] Mobile: +91-9990278622