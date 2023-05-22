JMM may contest former minister Jagarnath Mahato’s wife from Dumri assembly, consensus made within the party

After the demise of Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, Dumri assembly seat is lying vacant for the last one and a half months. About one and a half year’s term is still left for the next assembly elections. In such a situation, it is certain that there will be a by-election on this seat. Late Jagarnath Mahto is survived by his wife Baby Devi, one son Akhilesh Mahto alias Raju Mahto and four daughters. According to party sources, JMM may field the wife of late Jagarnath Mahto.

A consensus has also been reached in the party regarding this. Late Mahato’s wife and son had also met Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the past. At present, there is talk of keeping Jagarnath Mahato’s son away from the cabinet because of his youth in politics, due to which there was no opposition from the senior leaders of the party.

It is being told that after the President’s visit to Jharkhand, late Jagarnath Mahato’s wife will be included in the cabinet. Just as after the death of the then minister Haji Hussain, his son Hafizul Hasan was fielded as a minister, in the same way, the party is preparing to contest elections by making his wife from the family of late Jagarnath Mahato a minister.