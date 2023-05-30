Job Mela: Apprenticeship fair in State ITI on May 31, many companies will be involved, job opportunity for 4000 posts

Lucknow: Apprenticeship fair is being organized on 31 May 2023 at Government ITI Aliganj. In which 15 reputed companies are likely to come. Around 4000 posts will be selected in the companies.

Opportunity for 18 to 40 year old candidates

MA Khan, Training Counseling and Placement Officer of ITI said that candidates who have passed High School, Intermediate only, ITI only, Skill Development only, Graduate only, Diploma only will be eligible for jobs in various companies. Age limit will be 18 to 40 years and salary will be Rs.8000 to Rs.25000 per month. PF, ESIC, canteen, and other facilities will be available from the company.

Both men and women can participate

MA Khan said that interested candidates can join the fair by attending the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Aliganj Lucknow campus at 09 am on May 31, 2023 along with their bio-data, all educational certificates. Are. Male and female candidates can participate in the fair.

