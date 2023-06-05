Job News: Recruitment will be done on 154 posts of Jharkhand FSL, advertisement will come out again

of Jharkhand Forensic Science Laboratory Recruitment will be done on 154 vacant posts. Advertisement will be taken out again for this. At present there are 2 posts of Additional Director, 4 Deputy Directors, 09 Joint Deputy Directors, 26 Assistant Directors, 17 Scientific Assistants, 06 LDCs, 02 UDCs, 01 Head Clerk, 01 Office Superintendent, 27 Drivers and 59 posts of fourth grade are vacant.

Decision taken in the meeting of Juvenile Justice cum POCSO Committee

The decision to appoint these posts has been taken in the meeting of Juvenile Justice cum POCSO Committee of the High Court. The concerned department including Home has been informed about this decision. The meeting of the Juvenile Justice cum POCSO Committee of the High Court was held under the chairmanship of Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad. Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary and Justice Anubha Rawat Chaudhary joined as members.

were present in the meeting

In the meeting, CID DG Anurag Gupta, Special Secretary Home Department Tadasha Mishra, Member Secretary Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority Santosh Kumar, JSCPS Director Rajeshwari B, National Health Mission Director Dr. Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh, CID SP Nidhi Dwivedi, Chief Engineer of Building Construction Sanjay Kujur, Director of Prosecution Raj Kumar Singh, Director of Forensic Science Arun Kumar Bapuli and Child Protection Specialist Preeti Srivastava were present.

Instructions to make module regarding sample collection

In the meeting, it was told by the FSL director that the sample collection is not done on time, its report is also affected. For this it is necessary that researchers and doctors should be trained. So that along with timely sample collection, its packaging and maintenance, it can be transported to FSL for testing. For this, the committee directed the Director of the Forensic Laboratory to prepare a 10-page module in Hindi and English for training them for sample collection, its packaging and maintenance as well as for testing.

director will review

And the Director of Forensic will review it quarterly. In this, if the report of the concerned employee is found unsatisfactory, he will recommend to the Home Department for necessary action against him. In the meeting, the FSL director suggested uploading the sample reports on the website of SSL. Said that a portal of the Forensic Directorate can be made. Where reports can be uploaded for the use of judiciary, FSL and police. Regarding this, the FSL director was asked to present the report after discussion with the concerned departments.