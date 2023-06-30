joe biden big statement on wagner rebellion in russia said america or nato have no hand in the conflict sbh | Joe Biden’s big statement on Wagner’s rebellion in Russia, said

Biden told reporters at the White House that he and the leaders of America’s allies spoke by video call over the weekend and all were determined not to give Putin an excuse to blame the West. Biden said, we have made it clear that we were not involved in this. We have nothing to do with it. It is part of Russia’s internal struggle. Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said that the US and NATO countries do not want to be accused of trying to destabilize Putin. Significantly, last weekend, the Wagner Group had ordered its fighters to march towards Moscow. However, Prigozhin suddenly made an agreement with Russia and announced to back down and go to Belarus.