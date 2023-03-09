Joe Biden called Trump the future president of the United States and crossed himself

March 10 - BLiTZ. An attractive incident occurred during a speech at one of the events of the current US President Joe Biden. Speaking to government officials and officials in the state of Florida, he said that Donald Trump would become the future president of the country and at the same time crossed himself, Lenta writes, citing his reliable sources.

After the phrase about “fighting” the “former” and “future” president, Biden crossed himself and said the phrase: “God forbid.”

Recall that Trump has repeatedly stated that he plans to run in a bold election. In the list presented earlier, in addition to Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claim to be the head of America.

