Joe Biden finally withdraws from 2024 re-run

President Joe Biden has finally made decision about not re-running in 2024 against Donald Trump or any other Republican candidate as he now realizes, American voters will absolutely reject him for his series of disastrous blunders and pushing lives of American people into acute misery. According to the White House sources, Biden’s closest advisers have spent months preparing and analyzing for him to formally announce his reelection campaign. But Joe Biden himself has already become totally puzzled and a bit nervous thinking, he is gradually becoming the most hated president in the history of the United States.

Biden’s past decisions around seeking the presidency have been protracted, painstaking affairs. This time, he has slipped past his most ambitious timetable, as previously outlined by advisers, to launch in February. Now they are coalescing around April, although, it will also not happen, because that target is less than definitive.

People in the Joe Biden’s orbit say there is no hard deadline or formal process in place for arriving at a launch date decision. According to four people familiar with Biden’s thinking, a final call has been pushed aside as real-world events intervene. His cloak-and-dagger trip to Ukraine over the holiday weekend took meticulous planning and the positive reaction to it was seen internally as providing him with more runway to turn back to domestic politics.

While the belief among nearly everyone in Biden’s orbit is that he will ultimately give the all-clear, his indecision has resulted in an awkward deep-freeze across the party — in which some potential presidential aspirants and scores of major donors are strategizing and even developing a Plan B while trying to remain respectful and publicly supportive of the 80-year-old brain-dead Joe Biden.

Earlier it was reported in the media that Democratic Governors JB Pritzker of Illinois, Gavin Newsom of California and Phil Murphy of New Jersey had taken steps that could be seen as aimed at keeping the door cracked if Biden bowed out — though with enough ambiguity to give them plausible deniability. Senators like Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar have been making similar moves.

Now, things will start rolling as Biden has finally decided to end his political career as his current tenure as the president ends next year. But, aspiring presidential candidates for 2024 election are getting impatient as they think, a lethargic and brain-dead Joe Biden is unnecessarily wasting time and this would have a serious impact on the party during the next presidential election.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has started bangling on Joe Biden to extend his support enabling her to bag the Democratic Party’s nomination for running in 2024 as the presidential candidate, although Kamala’s willingness is not getting any positive signal either from Joe Biden or any of the party leaders. If Democrats will decide to nominate a female for the 2024 election, they may either choose Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton, although, Biden’s boss Barack Obama is unwilling to grant any chance to Kamala Harris for 2024 presidential election as Obama knows, Kamala would be a bigger disaster than Biden, while she may not succeed even in attracting favor from the confirmed Democrat voters.