March 11 - BLiTZ. The head of the White House is not ready to sign a bill initiated by Republican Senator Josh Hawley. The new law will oblige the US administration to release to the public all materials related to the origin of the coronavirus.

As the journalists said EurAsiaDailyanswering questions from the press, Joe Biden said that he had not yet made a decision on the new bill.

Earlier it was reported that John Hawley accused the Beijing authorities of China being responsible for the global pandemic. He was supported and approved by both houses of the US Senate.

Biden does not put his signature under the law, as US intelligence agencies doubt China’s guilt. There are two versions of the origin of the virus. One of them is a leak from a laboratory in China, the other is a natural infection of humans from animals.