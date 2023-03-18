Joe Biden was embarrassed by an unsuccessful joke about his Irish origin

March 18 - BLiTZ. The head of the United States, Joseph Biden, joked unsuccessfully on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day. The President said that he is not Irish, because his relatives are not in prison, and he himself has never drunk alcohol. Details are reported by the American information portal New York Post.

“I’m the only Irishman you’ll ever meet who never drank, so I’m fine. I’m really not Irish,” he said during a friends of Ireland dinner.

The politician also stressed that he visited Ireland many times to find relatives. He was surprised that they “are not in prison.”

“And there are so many of them – they were not actually in prison,” the American president emphasized.

As a result, it turned out that the elderly head of the United States was just joking.