Jogira Sara Ra Ra Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra did wonders in this romantic comedy story

Movie – Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Director – Kushan Nandy

Producer – Naeem Siddiqui & Kirron Shroff

Cast – Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Mimoh Chakraborty and others

Platform – Cinema

rating – three

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the method actors of Hindi cinema, has returned to the big screen after a long time and his film is also a romantic comedy. There is a slight lack of ups and downs in this story written by writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali, but due to tremendous punchlines and excellent comedy scenes, this film manages to entertain throughout. Apart from Nawaz, Sanjay Mishra, the film has been made more entertaining with the support of seasoned co-stars.

The story is of romantic comedy



The story of the film is of Jogi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Who is the event manager who conducts weddings, but soon he gets a contract to break a marriage. Dimple (Neha Sharma) herself wants to break her marriage. The marriage also breaks down, but Dimple’s father now wants to get his daughter Dimple married to Jogi at gunpoint. For which both of them are not ready. Marriage seems troublesome to both of them. Will they get married, but you will have to watch the film for how it will happen.

Script Pros and Cons

Jogira Sara Ra Ra is a screenplay written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. Which brings back the flavor of comedy of errors. Which also reminds me of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films to a great extent. It is set in the native environment. The story is engaging. Its treatment is simple, but the story is colored with humor and good actors are also there, so this film keeps tickling you throughout. Some scenes are well made, especially Carrom and the last twenty minutes of the film make you roll with laughter. Talking about the flaws, the film got dragged in the second half. The story starts getting repetitive. This is a romantic comedy film. There is comedy in the film, but romance is missing. He needed a little setting between the characters. Apart from this, its songs also hamper the pace of the film. There are more songs than required in the film. The cinematography of the film is in line with the story.

Special comic timing of Nawaz and Sanjay Mishra



Talking about acting, the acting in this film has well-known names. Nawazuddin Siddiqui once again leaves an impression with his acting. Along with that comedy, he has also lived the anger and emotion of his character very well. Actor Sanjay Mishra takes the film to a different level. He has expertise in comedy. This is proved once again. Neha Sharma’s effort has been good. Mimoh has also performed well. Other actors including Zarina Wahab, Yashwant have done justice to their roles.