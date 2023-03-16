John Bolton talks about Biden’s fear of the “victory” of Ukraine

Former national security adviser to the President of the United States of America, John Bolton, said that President Joe Biden wants Russia to “defeat”, but is afraid of Ukraine’s “victory”. On Wednesday, March 15, he wrote in a newspaper column The Wall Street Journal.

“Biden wants Russia to ‘lose’ but seems to be afraid that Ukraine will actually ‘win’,” Bolton said.

The politician expressed the opinion that the United States is helping Ukraine, but not to the extent that it would have a significant effect. Stocks of weapons are running out, and there is not enough capacity to replenish them.

Earlier, on March 12, former Trump adviser Bolton criticized Biden for military miscalculations. U.S. President Joe Biden’s missteps on defense could have serious repercussions as the United States sits still and does nothing while China, Russia and Iran build up their forces.

On March 4, Biden was criticized by former member of the US House of Representatives and former US presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard. The politician accused the American leader of starting a new cold war and pushing the United States and the whole world to a third world war. She added that those who criticize the presidential administration for its radical agenda are being pitted against state security services and federal agencies.

Prior to that, on March 2, an American politician, a candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young, also said that Washington’s excessive ambitions pose a threat to the whole world.