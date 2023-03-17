March 17 - BLiTZ. In the United States, social media users reacted negatively to the words of White House spokesman John Kirby that the truce in Ukraine would be a violation of the UN Charter, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230317/ukraina-1858477302.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">transmits</a> RIA News.

According to Kirby, the truce would mean the recognition of new territories within Russia, which is contrary to the basic principles of the UN. Washington does not believe that a truce will lead to a long and stable peace at this stage, the politician said, commenting on China’s proposed settlement plan.

The Americans immediately reacted to his statements, who accused the White House of money laundering and lowering the country’s image in the world.

“Because a ceasefire would stop the flow of money laundered through Ukraine, including the sale of weapons,” wrote a user with the nickname @MasterStare.

And @tom_crowell51 stressed that “this whole show” is being run by warmongers, for whom peace is not an acceptable option at all.

“These people want this country to go broke paying pensions in another country,” stated @Carla121770.

Recall that on the anniversary of the start of the special operation in Ukraine, on February 24, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published on its official website proposals for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine from 12 points.

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.