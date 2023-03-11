Johnson promises to show the rebirth of Muhammad Ali in a fight with Datsik

American boxer Kevin Shkvorno Johnson promised to show the audience the rebirth of Muhammad Ali in a fight with Russian Vyacheslav Ryzhiy Tarzan Datsik. He shared this with Izvestia on March 11.

“I’m going to show the audience the rebirth of Muhammad Ali. Throughout the fight, I will play with Datsik and make him recognize my power, ”the boxer promised.

Johnson also compared boxing to playing chess. He is sure that in both of these sports you can’t let emotions get out of hand and you need to keep your cool.

Vyacheslav Datsik is a Russian professional mixed martial artist, boxer, kickboxer and thaiboxer. He repeatedly entered the ring of the REN TV Fight Club.

Kevin Johnson is a US professional boxer with almost 60 fights. His rivals were Tyson Fury, Vitali Klitschko, Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua and other world boxing stars.

The REN TV channel will show the fight between Vyacheslav Datsik and Kevin Johnson as part of the REN TV Fight Club. Super Series. The boxing match between the two heavyweights will take place on March 31 at the Dynamo Arena in Moscow.

As part of the boxing evening, Pavel Shulsky will also fight in the ring with Danilo Suzart, Artem Suslenkov with Ebenezer Tette and Nikolai Danilov with Evgeny Orlov.

In 2022, the REN TV channel, as part of the REN TV Fight Club project, aired 14 tournaments in various types of martial arts – boxing, MMA and kickboxing; The channel organized and conducted 10 of them on its own within the framework of the REN TV Fight Club. Superseries.