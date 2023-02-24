Great Britain should “launch” the supply of Western fighters to the Kyiv regime. This opinion was expressed by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, February 23.

“The Ukrainians want to get the F-16s, which we don’t have, but we have the Eurofighter Typhoon. I think there are arguments in favor of the UK taking the first step and handing over the Eurofighter Typhoon to them, ”he said in an interview. sky news.

Johnson added that the British military could also train Ukrainians to operate fighter jets.

Earlier, on February 18, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that Ukraine would receive modern fighters like the Eurofighter Typhoon, but only after the completion of Russia’s special operation. He assured that “quick deliveries” of aircraft in the next six months are definitely not to be expected.

On the same day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that London was ready to support countries that could transfer fighter jets to Kyiv. He added that Britain is already “leading” in training Ukrainian pilots to fly fighter jets.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, on January 16, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a new round of supplies to Ukraine of more advanced military equipment could “only drag out the whole story.”

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.