Joint entrance examination for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition and Sub-Divisional Fire Officer started

Joint preliminary examination started on July 16 at 08 centers in the city for the appointment to the post of Sub-Inspector, Sub-Divisional Fire Officer under Alcohol Prohibition and Fire Service, under Bihar Police Under Service Commission. The exam will be taken from 10 am to 12 noon. The examination will be held in the city’s District School, CM Science College, CM College, Millat College, MLSM College, KS College, ML Academy, Shafi Muslim High School. Sadar SDO Chandrima Atri has imposed prohibitory order under Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure within 100 yards of the center on the date of the examination for clean, peaceful, malpractice-free and successful conduct of the examination.

Candidates not allowed to enter

The use and use of loudspeakers has also been prohibited from 7 am to 6 pm. Candidates and all other persons related to the examination are prohibited from carrying mobile phone, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi gadget, electronic pen, pager, whitener, eraser, blade and any other electronic device inside the examination center. In the Collectorate, DM Rajeev Roshan and other officials gave a briefing on Saturday regarding the conduct of the examination. The DM said that there should be proper checking of the candidates, so that no electronic gadget and mobile can be taken inside the examination center. It was told that after 09.40 am the candidates will not be given entry in the center. Candidates will not be allowed to go to the toilet in the last 30 minutes of the exam period.

Question paper packet opened in front of examinees

Just 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination, the seal of the packet of question papers was opened in front of the examinees in the room. The candidate will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the end of the examination. The DM said that the police force and the magistrate will ensure to reach the examination center on time. In the briefing, Additional Collector Rajesh Jha Raja, Deputy Director, Public Relations Officer Nagendra Kumar Gupta, Senior Treasury Officer Shambhu Kumar Arya, Officer on Special Duty Gaurav Shankar, District Education Officer Samar Bahadur Singh, District Land Acquisition Officer Baleshwar Prasad, Land Reforms Deputy Collector Sadar Rakesh Ranjan, Assistant Director, Social Security Neha Kumari along with all the Center Superintendents were present.

360 teachers failed the efficiency test

The State Education Research and Training Council has released the result of the efficiency test of planned elementary teachers on Saturday. In this, 94.94 percent teachers have passed, of which 96.59 percent are general teachers, 89.42 percent are physical teachers and 87.25 percent are Urdu teachers. The efficiency test of the employed elementary teachers was held on 18 June. 10714 teachers had applied to join it. Among them 612 teachers left the exam. 10102 teachers appeared in the exam. Out of them 9591 have passed. The result of 151 teachers has been withheld.

Seven students got admission in prestigious institutions

The students of Darbhanga Engineering College have brought laurels to the college by achieving success in the field of technical education. Seven students have achieved success in the field of engineering, research etc. These students have passed GATE exam and entered various IITs and NEET. Among them, Rani Matangi got admission in IIT Roorkee and Roshan Prasad Singh got admission in IIT BHU. Similarly, Abhishek Ranjan has got success for IIT Delhi, Shailesh Kumar for NIT Tiruchirappalli, Shivangi Anandnip Rourkela, Phool Kumari for NEET Patna and Anisha Kumari for NEET Jalandhar. In this regard, Principal Dr. Sandeep Tiwari told that all these students will increase the prestige of the college by achieving achievements in research fields. The principal told that gate class will also be run in the campus. Whereas Prof. Vinayak Jha has called upon other students to learn from all these.

Aradhana Bharti crowned Miss Farewell

A farewell function was organized for the B.Ed final year girl students at Women’s Training College. On this occasion, the principal of the college, Dr. Munawar Jahan said that all of you will become excellent teachers in the times to come. Your contribution will be very important in building the society. Junior girl students welcomed their senior girl students by applying Tilak. After this, the presentations of the cultural program tied the knot. For entertainment, the girl students gave their own presentation in drama, dance and singing. The girl students taking leave on the occasion got emotional remembering their college days. Three rounds were organized for Miss Farewell. The first round was ramp walk, the second round was talent and the third round was question and answer. Aradhana Bharti was crowned Miss Farewell. The first runner up was Shikha Patel and the second runner up was Chandra Jyoti. At the end, the girl students who had participated in the activities organized in the college were honored with certificates. In the end, all the girl students captured these memorable moments by taking selfies and group photos with their teachers and students.

