Joint trade union protested for justice to women wrestlers, targeted the central government

Ranchi: On Thursday, the United Trade Union protested at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi, demanding justice for women wrestling players (wrestlers) and arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The leaders targeted the central government and said that the movement will continue till justice is provided to women wrestling players.

Joint trade union attack on central government

A large number of workers and women belonging to INTUC, CITU, ACTU, AITUC, AIUTUC participated in the protest. State General Secretary of AITUC Ashok Yadav said that political protection is being given to the rapists by the BJP government in the country. The central government will now have to tell whether they are in favor of daughters or in favor of rapists. If the answer is not received, the government will have to bear the brunt of the fight.

Agitation till wrestling players do not get justice

State General Secretary of ACTU, Shubhendu Sen said that there has been a spate of rape incidents in the BJP rule. This is due to the policies of the government to run the country in the direction of RSS. The movement will continue till the wrestling players do not get justice. CITU leader Anirban Bose said that the leaders who took pride in taking photos of women wrestling players winning medals will now have to answer why the rule of law has come to the fore today? Will women’s respect and empowerment be on this path? If the rapist leaders are not sent to jail, then the answer will be straight.

They were involved in the protest

INTUC secretary Sanjeev Sinha, Reshma Khatoon, Mintu Paswan of AITUC, Father Tom of Bagaicha, Bhubaneswar Kewat of AICCTU, Sudama Khalkho, Bhim Sahu, Taramani Sahu, Iqbal Hasan, SK Roy of CITU, Naveen Chowdhary, Bina Linda, Shanti Sen, Bank Federation leader Abhijit Mallick, Sunil Shah from AITUC, Aloka Kujur, Ajay Singh, John Paul from INTUC were present.