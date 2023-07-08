Jokes of the Day, funny jokes of the day: here is a box of laughter for you

Jokes of the DaySanta (to his mother) – Mother is good news, we have become three from two… Mother – Congratulations son, what happened son or daughter? Santa – Neither son nor daughter, I have married second.

Beggar (to Sharma ji) – Sir, I am separated from my family. 150 rupees are needed to meet.

Sharma ji (to the beggar) – Where is your family..

Beggar – Yes he is watching the movie in multiplex.

Pappu (from Gappu) The increase in the price of tomatoes is understood once… but ginger is not good in appearance, still Rs 200 per kg… Gappu – Yes brother, maybe that is why it is beaten.

Teacher – Who was Birbal? Pinku – Don’t know sir. Teacher – Focus on studies then you will know. Pinku – Sir, who are Vikas, Kaushal, Arun and Prem? Teacher – Don’t know, Pinku – If you pay attention to your daughter, you will know.

The girl goes to the government office and says Sir, I have to get an income tax certificate made. Peon – Go inside and meet Babu.

Some vegetable vendors now, as soon as they enter the street, shout, “There is no mother’s son who can buy tomato red.”

Sonu asked his friend about the increase in the prices of tomatoes. Sonu- Why are these tomatoes not melting while making vegetables? Monu- The prices have increased, that’s why they are eating.

Mitu – Brother, we will go to see the circus tomorrow. Pintu – I will bring my wife too.