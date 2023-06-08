Jolly LLB 3: Akshay and Arshad will come face to face, know when the shooting will start? This news came about Munna Bhai 3

Jolly LLB: You will remember Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s film Jolly LLB. The first and second part of the film impressed the audience a lot. Now Jolly LLB 3 is about to come and a new update has come about it. Akshay and Arshad will be seen once again in this. Arshad has said a big thing.

Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3

In an interview, Arshad Warsi revealed that Akshay Kumar will soon return in the role of Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly for the sequel. Arshad will also join Jolly LLB 3 from the first part. The film will go on floors next year. Akshay and Arshad will be face to face as Jolly. Now it has to be seen whether the pair of both will be able to show amazing or not.

Arshad said this about Munna Bhai 3

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi have worked together before, including Munna Bhai and Bachchan Pandey. Bachchan Pandey was a flop at the box office. At the same time, the Asur actor also confirmed that there is no plan regarding Munna Bhai 3 yet. Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay Dutt and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to produce it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, that is not happening.

Akshay Kumar upcoming movies

Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will release worldwide on Eid 2024. According to a report in Pinkvilla, “Pooja Entertainment has locked Eid weekend for the release of its action-packed entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film will release around April 10 or April 11, 2024, depending on the day of Eid.” At the same time, Oh My God 2 will not be released on OTT but in theaters this year.