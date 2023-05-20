Jos Buttler became the batsman dismissed for the most ducks in a season of IPL

New Delhi, 20 May (Hindustan Times). Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batsman Jos Buttler, who rocked his bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, has taken an embarrassing record in his name this season. He has become the player with the most number of ducks in a season of IPL. Butler recorded this record during the match against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on Friday. In the match, he was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada without scoring. This is his fifth duck this season.

Some batsmen who have made four ducks in a single IPL season are: Herschelle Gibbs (Deccan Chargers, 2009), Mithun Manhas (Pune Warriors India, 2011), Manish Pandey (Pune Warriors India, 2012), Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals , 2020), Eoin Morgan (Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021) and Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2021).

In the current season, Buttler has scored 392 runs in 14 matches at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 139.00 with a total of four half-centuries. His best score this season is 95. Buttler has faced problems in chasing runs this year, with scores of 19, 0, 40, 0, 0, 0 and 0 to his credit. Chasing the score, he has scored a total of 59 runs in seven innings. In the 2022 season, Butler scored 863 runs in 17 matches at an average above 57 with four centuries and four fifties.

Talking about the match, in this match, Punjab Kings, batting first, scored 187 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs thanks to the excellent innings of Sam Karan (49 not out), Jitesh Sharma (44) and Shahrukh Khan (41 not out). In reply, Rajasthan achieved the target for the loss of 6 wickets in 19.4 overs thanks to the half-centuries of Yashasvi Jaiswal (50), Devdutt Padikal (51) and Shimron Hetmyer’s fiery 46 runs.