JOSAA Counselling: 151 seats increased in IIT Patna and 5 seats in NIT Patna, now know how many seats will be enrolled

JOSAA Counseling 2023: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) started the registration process for counseling for admission to 57152 seats in 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 Triple ITs and other 38 Government Funded Institutes (GFTIs) across the country from Monday. With the commencement of the registration process, JoSAA has released the seat matrix. According to this, admission will be done on a total of 17385 seats in 23 IITs of the country. Of these, 1453 seats are reserved for women.

151 seats increased in IIT Patna

The number of seats in the country’s 23 IITs is 787 more than last year. 151 seats have increased in IIT Patna and four in NIT Patna. In 2022, admission was done for a total of 16598 seats in 23 IITs. Of these, 1567 seats were reserved for women. At the same time, this time admission will be done for 733 seats in IIT Patna. In the year 2022, admission was done on 582 seats in IIT Patna.

Four seats reduced in IIT Bombay

At the same time, four seats have been reduced in IIT Bombay. This time IIT Bombay has 1,356 seats, IIT Delhi has 1,209 seats. In IIT Madras, one seat has increased to 1,134. Admission will be done on 1869 seats in Kharagpur and 1,353 seats in Roorkee. At the same time, admission will be done on 23954 seats in 32 NITs. In this, admission is to be done on 949 seats of NIT Patna.

Darbhanga’s Akshara excels in JEE Advanced after NEET, topper among girls in Guwahati zone

remember these dates

Registration and choice filling: 19 to 28 June till 5 pm

Round 1 seat allotment: June 30

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: 30 to 4 July

Last date to respond: July 5

Round 2 seat allotment: July 6

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: from July 6 to 10

Last Date to Respond: July 11

Option to leave seat in round two: July 7 to 11

Seat allotment under round three: July 12

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: 12 to 14 July

Last Date to Respond: July 15

Option to leave seat under round three: 13 to 15 July

Seat allotment under round four: July 16

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: 16 to 19 July

Last Date for Respond: 20 July

Option to leave seat under round four: 18 to 20 July

Seat allotment under round five: July 21

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: from 21 to 24 July

Last Date for Respond: 25 July

Option to leave the seat under round five (Special IIT): 21 to 25 July

Seat allotment under round six (final round): July 26

Online reporting fee payment and document upload: from 26 to 28 July

Last Date for Respond: 28 July

Option to leave the seat under the sixth round (for NIT): 26 to 27 July

Admission by CSAB on the remaining seats of NIT: 29 to 31 July