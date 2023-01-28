Josh Adler uses Dubai soil for scamming people in the Gulf

We have reasons to believe, Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler is another grand scammer as Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of fraudulent crypto venture FTX. While Sam Bankman-Fried has cheated hundreds of thousands of innocent people through his fraudulent FTX and Alameda Research, most possibly Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler is cheating innocent investors from around the world as well as the Gulf countries through false claims. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates need to initiate immediate investigation into the suspicious activities of Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler.

On June 15, 2022, New York Weekly in a report titled ‘Josh Adler is a disruptive force in the realm of tech startups’ said:

To be a tech founder in the 21st century is to compete with a giant pool of pioneers, all passionate about reshaping the world as they envision it.

Josh Adler is a serial entrepreneur who heads up several thriving companies and advises multiple ventures.

He’s most proud of his company ConvrtX. Dedicated to offering a full suite of services to founders who may have just an idea for a SaaS startup, the venture studio is turning heads for the startups it has built and helped scale.

It is now the biggest venture studio in the Middle East and among the fastest-growing startup incubators globally…

On December 15, 2021, Khaleej Times, a leading English newspaper in the United Arab Emirates also features Josh Adler in a report titled ‘Solving the biggest challenges in modern start-up ecosystem’.

The Arabian Business also featured Josh Adler in a report dated June 8, 2022.

It may be mentioned here that newspapers in the UAE are infamous for giving publicity to dubious individuals in exchange of payments.

On his LinkedIn profile, Joshua Adler aka Josh Adler who is running a company named ‘ConvrtX’ from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates says, he “comes from a line of problem solvers and change makers – his family built several companies, including Sitel, Webhelp and Skypower, which are valued at more than $20B and created over 250,000 jobs across the world. Adler is committed to fostering innovation and fueling job-creating ventures that continue to make a positive impact”.

The LinkedIn profile further says, “Adler grew up in Toronto and attended the University of Toronto before studying cyber security at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His commitment to supporting startups was born out of his own experiences: ConvrtX is the fourth startup Adler has founded. Adler recently launched Open Advisor, a platform aimed at creating an inclusive network to support founders globally, with a focus on championing founders in developing nations. He also serves as an advisor to over 25 startups and is in the process of launching a startup fund”.

Although New York Weekly described ConvrtX as the “biggest venture studio in the Middle East”, our reporters found the website of ‘ConvrtX’, where it gives a vague information stating its office in Dubai is located at Index Tower, while it mentions a Canadian phone number +1-888-979-7510.

Most interestingly, our reporters did not find existence of any company named ‘ConvrtX’ in Dubai. It is not registered with the Dubai or UAE authorities. While despite the fact that Joshua Adler claims “his family built several companies, including Sitel, Webhelp and Skypower, which are valued at more than US$20B and created over 250,000 jobs across the world”, on the website of Sitel and Webhelp, there is no physical address or phone number or any information about people behind these companies. Skypower website gives a contact information as follows:

Skypower, Global Headquarters, Commerce Court, 44th Floor, 199 Bay Street Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5L 1E9, Phone +1-416-979-4635. Email [email protected]. ‘Commerce Court’ is a 57 storied building housing hundreds of companies and several financial institutions. Here is the website of Commerce Court.

Our reporters did not find existence of any company named ‘Skypower’ in this property.

We have sent email to Skypower asking information about people behind this company and what connections Skypower has with Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler or ConvrtX. Till filling this report, there has been no reply.

We have also sent email to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) asking if they had any student name Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler. Until filing this report, we did not get any response.

On his social media profiles, Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler claims to be currently situated in the United Arab Emirates, where “he leads his ventures to empower founders in the Gulf states and globally”.

What we have found

The property that ‘ConvrtX’ claims to be having its office in Dubai is ‘Index Tower’ in Dubai. According to information, Index Tower is a 80-storey mixed-use building in Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai. Website giving description of Index Tower says:

Index Tower is a striking 80 story office Tower, located within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Tower is the creation of the reputed award-winning architects Foster & Partners, a leading firm of architects in the United Kingdom.

This internationally managed building benefits from and East to West orientation, where prospective occupiers are left spoilt for breath-taking views of all sides of Dubai. Inside the building itself, guests are treated to a vast four-storey lobby that welcomes them to the heart of the tower. Natural light fills the building from all angles thanks to the special floor to ceiling glass found almost everywhere in the building.

Within the building itself, the landlord has fully furnished three floors of “Micro Offices” The units will include all furniture so tenants can simply move in and begin working immediately. Shell & Core units are also available, with the option of combining floors to create large office spaces.

The smaller, fitted & furnished units range from 500 sqft [square feet] – 3,000 sqft. Shell and Core office spaces are available in a wide range of sizes up to 42,000 sqft. Retail Space is also available ranging from 306 to 3,099 sqft.

Our reporter in Dubai did not find existence of any company named ‘ConvrtX’ or ‘SkyPower’ in this property. An officer at the Index Tower told our reporter that “hundreds of companies are located” at Index Tower, while there is computerized record of each of the tenants. At our request, that officer checked the record and found they have no tenant named Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler or ‘ConvrtX’ and ‘SkyPower’.

Subsequently we have contacted Dubai Police and local authorities about the existence of Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler or his company named ‘ConvrtX’ in Dubai. We have also asked authorities concerned if anyone named Joshua Adler or Josh Adler is residing in Dubai with legal documents of operating businesses. Until filing of this report, we did not get any reply.

A scoop and suspicion about Joshua Adler

Activities of Joshua Adler alias Josh Adler was brought to our attention by an anonymous source which said:

I stumbled across your newspaper online when I was doing some independent digging on a company, I believe may be a Ponzi scheme.

The company name is ConvrtX, run by CEO Josh Adler.

I’d like to remain anonymous, but I can confirm I have paid ConvrtX monies for projects.

I’ve been doing research on the company and trying to find connections and information to confirm my theory. The reason I stumbled across your newspaper is because I was looking for information on SkyPower CEO Kerry Adler, who I believe is connected to Josh Adler. You mentioned SkyPower and Kerry Adler in a 2022 article titled ‘Gang of scam Dracula lands in Dubai’. Kerry Adler is listed online as a founder of ConvrtX.

Moving back to why I believe ConvrtX is a Ponzi scheme, or at least a major scam company:

Glassdoor reviews from previous employees refer to ConvrtX as a Ponzi scheme. There are some negative reviews on sites such as Bark and Clutch which have similar stories of not receiving products paid for or being pressured into paying more money.

ConvrtX also list numerous addresses as their headquarters – leading me to believe there is no set office, and that they claim to operate out of Dubai for tax evasion purposes. They list their address as Index Tower, 19th Floor, Dubai in their latest newsletter. Coincidentally, when I ran a search on this address – SkyPower lists this as an address also! Which I find highly suspicious.

I believe they post fake reviews online to draw clients in. I’ve yet to see a review reference a completed project.

I’ve paid tens of thousands to this company. I suspect many others have too.

They claim to be an amazing company operating out of Dubai. I definitely think – something is amiss.

Links:

GlassDoor reviews from previous employees, where you’ll notice they say HQ is Canada on here.

Bark reviews, there are actually multiple bark pages if you run a search on them, all giving different HQ addresses, sometimes bark pages disappear after they get a few negative reviews.

Is Josh Adler another Sam Bankman-Fried?

As our investigations on this matter continues, we shall publish further follow-up reports on it in the future.

