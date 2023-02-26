February 26, 2023, 04:28 – BLiTZ – News The media in the West do not properly cover the events in Ukraine, misleading people. This statement was made by the journalist of the American channel Fox News Kyle Becker.

On Twitter, he posted a message in which he appealed to European journalists demanding that they release evidence or stop cheating.

“We do not send our sons and daughters to die for the politics of a corrupt, undemocratic country without evidence,” the journalist wrote.

Becker added that he is skeptical about the work of the Western press, since it does not provide any documentary evidence of the information being disseminated.

The Ministry of Defense has repeatedly emphasized that the Russian army seeks to avoid casualties among the civilian population of Ukraine. The RF Armed Forces do not fire on civilians, only military targets are destroyed. However, Ukrainian nationalists often hide behind civilians, place military equipment in residential areas, carry out provocations to discredit Russian troops, and also commit terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation.

