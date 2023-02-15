Journalist Hersh accused the US media and authorities of hushing up data on the undermining of Nord Stream

The US authorities and media are hushing up the story of Washington’s involvement in blowing up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, American journalist Seymour Hersh, who had previously published his own investigation on this topic, said on February 15.

In a message on the platform substack the journalist pointed out that during his work at The New York Times from 1972 to 1979, almost all of his stories appeared on the front pages of the publication. In addition, his work was followed closely by The Washington Post. However, now neither one nor the other edition has published a single line about its investigation of sabotage at Nord Stream.

“Now none of the newspapers has written a word about the pipeline story. They didn’t even cite the White House retraction of my article,” the journalist said.

The investigation in question was published by Hersh on February 8. It said that US divers had planted remotely activated bombs under Nord Stream back in June 2022. They carried out this operation under the cover of NATO exercises in the Baltic Sea. In September 2022, the Norwegians activated the explosive devices. Washington’s motives, according to Hersh, were to force Germany to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

However, the Western media largely ignored Hersh’s investigation. Only some German publications reacted to the article. In particular, the categorical silence of the affected German companies was noted.

The US authorities, in turn, denied their involvement in the sabotage. In particular, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that if the US government denies its guilt, then its statements should be credible. After the release of the investigation, the Pentagon also announced that the United States was not involved in undermining the gas pipelines.

The day before, February 14, Hersh gave an interview to a German newspaper Berliner Zeitung. In a conversation with reporters, the investigator said that US President Joe Biden personally initiated the decision to blow up the pipelines. At the same time, Hersh noted that the White House did not calculate well enough the consequences of blowing up gas pipelines. The Biden administration is “obsessed” only with his re-election to a second term in 2024 and with Ukraine “somehow magically winning” the conflict.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The seismic center of Sweden said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

