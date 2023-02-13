Journalist Hersh called the undermining of the “Nord Streams” the unimaginable stupidity of the United States

February 13, 2023, 22:57 – BLiTZ – News Seymour Hersh, an American journalist who published the investigation, expressed the opinion that the Nord Stream sabotage was an unimaginable stupidity on the part of Washington, since such a move pushed Europe towards closer economic ties with China.

On the air of the War Nerd podcast, Hersh noted that Europe will now become even more dependent on renewable energy sources. China has made great progress in this direction, he said.

The journalist noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had already visited China, and French leader Emmanuel Macron intends to follow his example.

“You could call it a shot in the leg. <…> It’s unimaginably stupid, it’s unbelievable, it’s criminal. This is an astonishing level of stupidity of the White House and the president,” Hersh said about the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

The journalist suggested that American leader Joe Biden was guided not by economic, but by political reasons, and was trying to prevent Berlin’s likely refusal to support the Kyiv regime for the sake of Russian gas.

Speaking about the possible motives of Biden and his administration, Hersh spoke as follows: “Biden wants war. Don’t ask why presidents want to fight, it’s probably good for their ratings. He wants to show that Russia will weaken, he believes that this is good for the United States in a political sense.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, the head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, commented on the recent story with the investigation of journalist Seymour Hersh about sabotage at Nord Stream.

