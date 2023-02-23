US President Joe Biden decided to undermine Nord Stream solely for political reasons, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said on February 23.

“During the fighting [на Украине] there will be no use for this (sabotage on pipelines. – Ed.), and his goal (Biden. – Ed.) was to prevent Germany and Western Europe from opening the pipeline in the event of an early onset of cold weather. The German authorities imposed sanctions, stopped [один] pipeline, but had the right to open a new one, which Biden did not want, ”the journalist said on the air of the documentary R.T.

The United States, according to him, studied the possibility of undermining gas pipelines before the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation in the Donbass. But the explosives were planted in June 2022. At that time, it seemed to Washington that everything was in order at the front of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), but by September it became obvious that this was not so.

Hersh added that representatives of the pipeline business are firmly convinced that Russia was not involved in undermining Nord Stream. Industry workers know the price of developing and building a gas pipeline and call such a gesture on the part of the creators of Nord Streams “sheer madness.”

On February 8, Seymour Hersh published his investigation into sabotage on Russian gas pipelines. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine. The US and Norway deny any involvement.

On February 22, the US State Department rejected the results of the investigation into Hersh and his ties to Russia. His conclusions about sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were called a blatant lie by the press secretary of the US department, Ned Price.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.