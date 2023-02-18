With its hostile actions, the United States only rallied the Russian people around Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was stated on February 16 by Seymour Hersh, an American journalist, the author of an investigation into the Nord Stream bombing.

“We gave Putin a reason that rallied the Russian people around him. And it was a really stupid thing, ”the reporter admitted in an interview with the portal consortiumnews.com.

Hersh noted that a year ago, speculation began in the UK and the United States about the allegedly poor health of the Russian leader, both in the press and in political circles.

“I do not welcome the beginning <военной спецоперации>. But what we have done with our behavior is that we have given a reason because of which the people support him (the President of the Russian Federation. – Ed.). These guys with their wording, this is the government – [госсекретарь США Энтони] Blinken, [советник по национальной безопасности Джейк] Sullivan and [замгоссекретаря США Виктория] Nuland – they are very warlike, ”the journalist emphasized.

According to Hersh, the representatives of the White House he named are “much more hostile” than US President Joe Biden himself.

“Those three, I think they put a lot of pressure on him (Joe Biden. – Ed.). They all have a long-standing incredible hatred for Putin. I think it’s almost personal,” he concluded.

At the same time, Seymour Hersh said that he did not consider Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass groundless. He noted that there were “factors” behind the decision of the Russian leader to launch a special operation. Hersh also called the United States the most aggressive country in the world at the moment.

On January 26, during a speech in the Senate, Nuland mentioned by Hersh noted that “the administration is very pleased to learn that the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, after the terrorist attack that occurred there, is now a piece of metal on the bottom of the sea.”

On February 13, Al Mayadeen columnist Ahmed Musa Khomani pointed out that by deciding to launch a special military operation to protect Donbass, Putin thus launched a preemptive strike on the United States in order to save his country. As a result, despite all the difficulties, the President of the Russian Federation managed to return Russia with a strong economy to the world stage and “outplay the United States”, which the West now really dislikes, the author concluded.

On December 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that a special military operation was absolutely necessary to thwart plans to turn Ukraine into “anti-Russia.” According to him, the reaction of the West reflects the understanding that Moscow’s actions ensured the failure of their geopolitical games and plans.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.