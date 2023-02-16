Journalist Pronko recalled how “the elite in Russia spits on bans” – DOS

February 16, 2023, 13:24 – BLiTZ – News Second passports, children, grandchildren, residence permits, bank accounts in foreign banks and real estate abroad. All these are the main features of those who to this day sit in the offices of power and the oligarchic business.

The corresponding point of view is shared by journalist and TV presenter Yuri Pronko, writes “Tsargrad”. According to him, as soon as it comes to concrete decisions, any attempts to nationalize the “elite substance” are immediately blocked.

“They tell us about their love for the Motherland, while they themselves have real estate in countries that are already introducing the tenth package of Russophobic sanctions. At the same time, any attempts to impose a ban on foreign real estate for “servants of the people” are immediately blocked,” Pronko said.

He added that officials and deputies are not trying to figure out the reasons, but immediately introduce some kind of ban. As an example, Pronko cited the topic of deprivation of mother capital of women who go to give birth abroad.

“All these bans sound beautiful, but they do not change the essence. It is necessary to understand the reasons, and not beat the tails! Not to impose bans, but to understand,” the journalist summed up.

Before Pronko spoke about reducing the number of working pensioners. Pronko called the situation when pensions are not indexed to working pensioners as discrimination and stressed that this has been observed for more than a year. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

