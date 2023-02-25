“You know, the current White House is not only not interested in investigating this story, but they are not even going to refute it,” he said in an interview with correspondents.

Trending Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes “RT”: Journalist Hersh called the Minsk agreements disgusting February 25, 2023 at 10:07 am

The United States authorities are not interested in conducting investigations into the explosions at Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. At the same time, the White House is not going to provide evidence that it is not involved in what happened. This statement was made by journalist Seymour Hersh on the Russian Today TV channel.

Recall, Hersh claimed that the US authorities planned to conduct a covert operation to undermine gas pipelines. It was supposed to force the European states to continue to support the North Atlantic Alliance.