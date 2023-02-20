February 21, 2023, 01:05 – BLiTZ – News

Two journalists who accompanied US President Joe Biden on his trip to Kyiv were ordered not to disclose information about the trip until a certain point.

This came after they were invited to a private meeting with White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, which revealed plans for Biden’s trip to Ukraine.

The journalists signed a non-disclosure agreement until they received the appropriate permission.

Details of Biden’s trip were kept under wraps for security reasons, a media spokeswoman said. The journalists were sent a letter with instructions stating that they were to come to the Andrews military base near Washington for a “golf tournament”.

Biden visited Kyiv on February 20 against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.