JP Ganga Path Patna: The work of removing the launcher near Gaya Ghat has started, know from when the vehicles will start running.

The work of removing the launcher has started near Gai Ghat in JP Ganga Path, Patna. The launcher will be removed in 15 days. Before this, the work of mounting super guard on the remaining span at a distance of 50 meters from the launcher has been completed. The second span is left of 25 meters. After the launcher is removed, the work of mounting the super girder will be done on it. The work of Ganga Path near Gai Ghat is in the final stage.

Vehicles will be able to ply till July 15

After the completion of the last phase of work, vehicles will be able to ply on JP Gangapath from Digha to Gaighat till July 15. With its commissioning, people will save a lot of time in commuting from Gaighat to Digha and it will take about 20 to 25 minutes. With the preparation of an alternative route, people will also get relief from the problem of jam in Ashok Rajpath while coming and going from Gandhi Maidan to Gaighat. On completion of JP Gangapath till Gaighat, there will be facility of commuting up to 12.5 kms. Presently there is facility of commuting from Digha to PMCH in 7.7 kms.

JP Gangapath likely to be completed by January 2025

The work of providing connectivity from JP Gangapath to Gaighat will be ready in the month of June. The road will be opened for vehicles after the work of giving final touch is completed. The source told that the slab of the ramp descending from JP Gangapath towards Gaighat will be ready by the month of June. Now there is no obstacle in it. The source said that the JP Gangapath is likely to be operational by January 2025 till Didarganj.

Vehicles will be able to run unhindered on Bailey Road of Patna, Lohia Path Chakra will be ready by July

A part of the connection will be ready in Krishna Ghat by December

There will be connectivity from Gangapath to Krishna Ghat to reach Ashok Rajpath. Connectivity will be made in one part by December. After this the second part will be made. A separate route will be prepared to reach the ghat from Gangapath.