JP Nadda taunts Odisha on opposition meeting in Patna, shows mirror to Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav

On the opposition parties uniting in Bihar’s capital Patna against the Narendra Modi government at the Center Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda made a tremendous attack from Odisha. Mr. Nadda attacked former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray together. The mirror was also shown to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

What has happened in politics: JP Nadda

of Odisha Kalahandi Addressing a public meeting of the BJP held in 2006, Mr. Nadda said that Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother had put Lalu Prasad Yadav in jail. Indira Gandhi kept Nitish Kumar in jail for the whole 20 months. Today, when I see the pictures of Rahul Gandhi welcoming him on the land of Patna, I remember what happened in politics? Where did you start from and where did you reach?

Balasaheb’s son closed his shop

BJP’s national president said that it has just come to know that Uddhav Thackeray has landed on the land of Patna. His father ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that I will not allow Shiv Sena to become Congress. If I have to join hands with Congress, I will close my shop. The BJP president said that today Balasaheb Thackeray must be thinking that his son has closed his shop and not anyone else.

Opposition parties uniting to defeat BJP

Let us tell you that after the 2019 assembly elections, the Shiv Sena, the oldest ally of the BJP, broke ties with the NDA and formed the government along with the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Since then, there has been continuous tension in the relations between BJP and Shiv Sena. Opposition parties are uniting to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meeting being held in Patna on the initiative of Nitish Kumar

An important meeting is being held in Patna on the initiative of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to chalk out a strategy to defeat BJP and NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Chief Ministers of many states including West Bengal, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand are participating in this. Many parties including Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao have also kept distance from this meeting.

