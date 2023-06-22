JP Nadda will address public meeting in Giridih today, know his complete program

BJP National President JP Nadda will address a public meeting on June 22 at 10 am at Jhanda Maidan, Giridih. Shri Nadda will reach Ranchi from New Delhi. After this we will go to Giridih by air. The BJP had launched a nationwide outreach campaign last month keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Under this, the ministers of the central government and its leaders including MPs of the party are contacting eminent people and the public and seeking their support. In this sequence, the program of National President JP Nadda has been decided. After the rally, Shri Nadda will meet sarod maestro Morji and Mukut Kedia at their residence in Giridih.

After participating in some other programs in Giridih, the BJP President will leave for Odisha. In Odisha, he will chair a meeting with senior leaders of the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency at the BJP office in Jharsuguda. On the other hand, the preparations for the public meeting of JP Nadda have been completed by the state BJP. Senior state BJP leaders will welcome National President JP Nadda at Birsa Munda Airport.