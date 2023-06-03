JPSC has released the vacancy for Food Safety Officer, can apply online till July 14, this is the educational qualification

Online applications have been invited by JPSC from 15 June 2023 to 14 July 2023 for the appointment to the post of 56 Food Safety Officers in the state. The examination fee can be deposited till July 17. While the hard copy of the online application has to be submitted by 27 July 2023. A total of 56 posts include 22 posts of unreserved, 14 posts of ST, six posts of SC, five posts of BC I, three posts of BC II and six posts of EWS.

The age of the candidate has been fixed as minimum 21 years as on August 1, 2020. While the maximum age limit has been fixed at 35 years for Unreserved, 37 years for BC One, 38 years for Female, 40 years for ST/SC, 35 years for EWS. Disabled have been given relaxation of 10 years in each category. Five years relaxation has been given to ex-servicemen and three years relaxation to personnel working in government service continuously for three years.

The recruitment will be done through written examination of 200 marks and interview of 30 marks. For unreserved and EWS candidates, the examination fee will be Rs.600 plus bank charges and for ST/SC candidates the examination fee will be Rs.150 plus bank charges. Examination fee will not be payable for physically handicapped. Qualification for appointment: Degree in Food Technology/Dairy Technology/Biotechnology/Oil Technology/Agriculture Science/Veterinary Science/Biochemistry/Microbiology/Medicine/Master’s degree in Chemistry is essential from a recognized University.