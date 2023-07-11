JPSC: Recruitment of assistant professors in medical colleges of Jharkhand begins, know eligibility

JPSC has started the process for direct recruitment of 110 assistant professors in 22 subjects in the medical colleges of the state. In this, only those candidates will be eligible, who are working as Medical Officer (Medical Officer) in Jharkhand Health Service. Before the interview, the documents of 369 candidates who applied will be scrutinized from July 18 to August 1.

At the time of document verification, the candidate will have to submit the certificate of working as a medical officer. Candidates appearing for document verification can download the call letter from the website of the Commission from 13th July. Interview will be announced later. In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the call letter, they may obtain information on the Commission’s helpline number 9431301419/9431301636 on every working day (11:00 AM to 5:00 PM).

Subjects on which appointments will be made:



Anatomy, Physiology, Pathology, Microbiology, FMT, Pharmacology, PSM, Medicine, TB Chest, Pediatrics, Surgery. Orthopaedics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Radiology, Radiotherapy, Blood Bank, Skin and Sexual, Psychiatry, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation subjects are included.