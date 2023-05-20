Jr NTR Net Worth: Junior NTR owns these expensive things, charges so much for a film, know net worth

South’s superstar actor Junior NTR is known for his strong acting. The actor gets tremendous love not only in South but all over India. The actor has a strong fan-following on social media, who are eager to catch a glimpse of him. Today the actor is celebrating his 40th birthday. Just a day before his birthday, the first poster of his ‘Devra’ was out. Jahnavi Kapoor is also with him in this. Let us know about NTR from net worth to luxury lifestyle.

jr ntr net worth

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Junior, popularly known as Junior NTR, is one of the highest-grossing actors in the South Film Industry. Jr NTR has worked in many hit films, including Simhadri, Adi, Jai Luv Kush, Janata Garage, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghav and Student No.1. According to the report of Times Now, the total assets of Junior NTR have been estimated to be around US $ 70 million (about Rs 571 crore). His monthly income has been estimated at around Rs 3 crore and annually around Rs 36 crore.

Actors charge this much for a film

Junior NTR was earlier paid around Rs 12 crore for a film. He took up to Rs 45 crore from the makers of RRR. After the success of the film, the actor increased his fee to Rs 60-80 crore per film. Most of the earnings of actors come from films and brand endorsements. The ‘Young Tiger’ of Tollywood has bought some luxurious properties in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Karnataka. One of them is his luxurious bungalow worth around Rs 25 crore in the upmarket Jubilee Hills area of ​​Hyderabad. The actor lives with his wife Lakshmi Pranati and family.

Property of Junior NTR- Luxury car, expensive watches

Reports say that he was the first Indian to have a Lamborghini Urus graphite capsule. He bought Nero Noctis, which costs Rs.5 crores. He also got a customized number plate- ‘TS09 FS 9999’ for it, which cost him around Rs 15 lakh. Apart from this, he owns a Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2 crore), Porsche 718 Cayman (Rs 1 crore), BMW 720LD (Rs 2 crore) and Mercedes Benz GLS 350d (Rs 1 crore). The actor also owns luxury watches. RRR star Jr. NTR also owns a private jet, which costs around Rs 8 crore.