JSSC called these successful candidates in TGT exam to office, if not present there will be big loss

JSSC has released a notification for the successful candidates in TGT exam. Under this, successful candidates in the examination from Mathematics and Physics subjects have been asked to appear in the commission’s office for document verification. For which they will have to appear with their original documents on June 15 at 3 pm. The work of document verification will be done till 5 pm. If someone remains absent during this period, the commission will give them two more chances.

Candidates will have to fill the application issued by the commission and appear in the commission’s office along with the original, photocopy and two color passport size photographs of their original documents. No extra time will be given to the candidates who do not produce the necessary certificates during this period. After this, the commission can decide to cancel his candidature.

What documents will be needed



matriculation passing certificate

Graduation pass certificate as per the post

B.A.Ed Passing Certificate

Local Certificate, Caste Certificate to the candidates claiming reservation

Which candidates have been called to the office



Roll Number- 11115114107, 11119117468, 11133125438, 13121135243, 14149152382, 15115158361, 15123161322, 16122167659, 16125169260, 1 6130171108, 16141176117, 19123189965, 19126191527, 22112205442, 24117215466, 24123218016, 26119225564, 30119276156, 3211128 1642.

This is the option if you are not present on the scheduled date



The Commission has said in its issued advertisement that for the verification of documents, all the shortlisted candidates will have to be present in the office of the Commission 1 hour before their scheduled time. During this, two more chances will be given to the absent candidates. Even after this, if a candidate is not able to appear, then his/her candidature will automatically be considered cancelled.