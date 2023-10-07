Judge bars secret cash transfers by Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is currently facing civil fraud charges, and Judge Arthur Engoron has taken proactive measures to prevent any covert attempts to safeguard his wealth during the trial.

In a recent ruling issued on Thursday morning, Judge Engoron strongly demanded that all defendants involved in the case disclose their current ownership stakes and any third-party interests in their various businesses and organizations. The judge also stipulated circumstances that necessitate prior notice, such as “the establishment of a new entity” or “any planned asset or liability transfers to other entities”.

The court-appointed monitor, former federal Judge Barbara Jones, has requested full financial disclosure from Trump, his two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, and Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney within one week.

This order was issued as Trump’s civil trial in Manhattan entered its fourth day. Prosecutors have already convinced Judge Engoron that there is “conclusive evidence” that the former president inflated his assets, and that the Trump Organization lost its business certification.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is seeking US$250 million in damages from Trump, along with a prohibition on the president and his two sons conducting business in New York.

Former federal prosecutor Michael McAuliffe, commenting on the recent order, described it as the “logical next step” in the ongoing court proceedings. He also pointed out that the order underscores why Trump cannot dismiss the legal challenges he faces, particularly as the 2024 election approaches.

“The court’s supplemental order reflects why the Trump family defendants have good reason to fear the civil fraud lawsuit and the ongoing trial”, McAuliffe remarked.

Following Judge Engoron’s ruling on September 26, there were speculations about whether former President Trump might attempt to transfer ownership of his properties to close associates in an effort to retain control of his businesses, which are now under threat in the city where he built them decades ago.

Melania Trump, the former first lady and not a defendant in the fraud lawsuit, was suggested as a possible recipient of such transfers. However, Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s former chief of staff, indicated that Melania would likely require significant control or authority before considering such transfers.

McAuliffe emphasized that the fraud trial will proceed despite the likelihood of appeals by Trump’s legal team.

Attorney General James responded to comments made by Trump outside a Manhattan courtroom following the second day of her civil fraud trial against him. She labeled his remarks as “baseless” and “offensive”.

James accused Trump of “fomenting violence” with statements that amounted to “race-baiting” and alleged that he and his companies engaged in a “pattern and practice of fraud”. She asserted that she would not be bullied and declared, “The Donald Trump show is over”.

She dismissed Trump’s remarks as a “political stunt” orchestrated by the former president.

Regarding the possibility of Trump testifying in his civil trial, he stated that he would do so “at the appropriate time” and is listed as a witness for both himself and the prosecution.

Trump expressed that he believes the trial is progressing favorably during a break in proceedings.