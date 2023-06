july 2023 vrat festival list shravan maas sawan shivratri fast parv tyohar shiv puja date smt

July 1, 2023, Saturday: Pradosh Vrat and Shani Trayodashi will be observed

03 July 2023, Monday: Guru-Purnima, Ashadhi Purnima and Ashadha Purnima fast will be observed

04 July 2023, Tuesday: The month of Shravan will begin and the first Mangala Gauri Vrat will also be observed

06 July 2023, Thursday: Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed

09 July 2023, Sunday: Bhanu Saptami, Kalashtami will also be celebrated in addition to monthly Krishna Janmashtami

July 10, 2023, Monday: First Sawan Monday fast will be observed

11 July 2023, Tuesday – Second Mangala Gauri Vrat

13 July 2023, Thursday: Kamika Ekadashi fast

14 July 2023, Friday: Pradosh Vrat will be observed

15 July 2023, Saturday: Masik Shivratri, Shravan Shivratri fast will be observed

16 July 2023, Sunday: Kark Sankranti will be celebrated as soon as the Sun enters Cancer.

17 July 2023, Monday: Shravan Amavasya, Darsha Amavasya and Somvati Amavasya fast will be observed

18 July 2023, Tuesday: Third Mangala Gauri fast will be observed and Adhik Maas will start on this day.

21 July 2023, Friday: More Vinayaka Chaturthi Vrat

23 July 2023, Sunday: Skanda Shashthi

24 July 2023, Monday: Adhik Shravan first Monday and (second Sawan Monday fast will be observed)

29 July 2023, Saturday: Padmini Ekadashi fast will be observed

30 July 2023, Sunday: Pradosh Vrat

31 July 2023, Monday: Shravan more second Monday (Third Sawan Monday)