Junagadh: A total of four bodies, including three of the same family, recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, rescue continues

Junagadh, 24 July (H.S.). Bodies of 4 people have been removed from the debris of a collapsed two-storey commercial building near Kadiyawal on Datar Road, Junagadh. Still some people are feared to be buried in it. The bodies of the dead have been taken to the civil hospital. A total of 4 including 3 people from the same family have died. It consists of a father and two children. The family had gone on a rickshaw to buy vegetables, during which the debris of the house fell on the rickshaw.

The building collapsed at 1 am on Monday, after which the NDRF team, apart from the local administration, is engaged in relief and rescue work. Fire department, local police and NDRF team reached the spot. Rescue operation is going on after the house collapsed in Junagadh. The work of removing the debris of the house from JCB is going on.

MLA Sanjay Koradia told that so far the bodies of four people have been taken out of the debris. This includes a tea seller and three people from the same family. There is no possibility of anyone else getting buried under it. Debris removal work is still going on. Collector, Police Commissioner, SP including NDRF and local people were also engaged in rescue work at the spot.