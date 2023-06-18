Junagadh Violence: Child Protection Commission wrote a letter to SP regarding Junagadh violence, sought reply in 7 days

Of Gujarat Junagadh There was a lot of violence on Friday night. In which one died. Five policemen were also injured in controlling the violence. Here the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to Junagadh SP regarding the violence. In which minor children have been asked to investigate whether they are made part of violence activities.

Commission asked for reply in 7 days

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said in its letter to Junagadh SP, proper investigation should be done regarding the involvement of minor children in violence activities. If so, then necessary action should be taken on it. The commission has asked to submit its report in 7 days.

The municipal corporation had given notice to the dargah regarding the encroachment, after which violence broke out

Significantly, to remove the encroachment in Junagadh, the civic body had issued a notice to demolish a dargah. Due to which there was a lot of violence on Friday night. In protest, a group of people pelted stones at the policemen and set a vehicle on fire. One person was killed and at least five policemen were injured in the incident. The incident took place near Majewadi Darwaza in Junagadh. During this, the police released tear gas shells and lathicharged the protesters to control the situation and later took 174 people into custody.

Dargah notice case: One killed, four policemen injured in Junagadh violence, 174 people detained

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) writes to Junagadh SP and requests his offices to initiate necessary enquiry, appropriate and necessary action in Junagadh Violence in which minor children are made to be part of the violence activities: NCPCR pic.twitter.com/sb01otgp7c

— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023



Police told how the violence broke out

Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamshetty said, on June 14, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation issued a notice to a mosque near Majewadi Darwaza to produce documents of ownership of the land. Enraged by the notice, around 500-600 people gathered near the religious structure on Friday night and blocked the roads. The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Junagadh and other policemen tried to pacify the crowd and discussions took place for about an hour with the aim of finding a peaceful solution to the matter and removing the protesters from the road. But after this, some stones were thrown at the policemen at around 10.15 pm.