June 2023 Panchak Date: Chor Panchak will start from June 9, know which work should not be done during this period

June 2023 Panchak Date: This year June 9 is starting from Friday. This time in 2023, Panchak is starting on a Friday in June. Some works are prohibited in Bhadra and Panchak. If you do those things then you get inauspicious results. Today we are going to tell you here what works can be done during Panchak.

When will Panchak start

According to Panchang, Panchak, which is considered inauspicious, will start from 06:02 am on Friday, 09 June 2023 and will remain till 01:32 pm on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.

You can do this work during Panchak

Although worship can be done during Panchak. If some special yoga is formed during Panchak, such as Dhanishtha, Shatabhisha, Purva Bhadrapada and Revati Nakshatra, then important works of traveling, shaving work and business can be done. Apart from this, if Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is formed along with Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra Vaar, then auspicious works like engagement ceremony, marriage, starting a new job can also be done.

What not to do in Chor Panchak

Many works are prohibited during Panchak, let us know which works should not be done during this period.

According to religious beliefs, you should not do 3 types of work even by mistake in Chor Panchak.

Do not travel even by mistake during the days of Chor Panchak. Traveling in it is prohibited.

Do not do any business work or any kind of deal during the time of Chor Panchak.

Do not do any kind of transaction in Chor Panchak.