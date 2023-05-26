June Festivals 2023: Fasting festivals and marriage auspicious times in the month of June, see full list

June Festivals 2023: June, the sixth month of the Gregorian calendar, brings many important days for India and the whole world. As we all know that June 5 is celebrated as World Environment Day and June 21 is celebrated as World Yoga Day. Apart from these, this month includes Vaikasi, Vat Purnima, Father’s Day and many more. Along with this, know when are the marriage auspicious times in this month.

Vaiksi Visakam – 3 June 2023

Vaikasi Visakam, also known as Vaigasi Visagam, is a very auspicious day for the people of Tamil Nadu, and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. This day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Muruga or Lord Murugan. This festival falls in the month of Vaisakhi in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that Lord Muruga is the second son of Lord Shiva and was born from the third eye of Lord Shiva; That’s why he holds destructive powers.

Vat Purnima – 3 June 2023

Vat Purnima, also known as Vat Savitri, is one of the most important days for Hindu women. On this day married women worship Goddess Savitri and keep a fast for the long life of their husbands. This fast is celebrated on new moon and full moon days in different states, which is why it falls 15 days ahead in Maharashtra and Gujarat than in the south. Women worship Goddess Savitri with full devotion and sincerity. Along with this, girls keep fast on this day to get desired life partner.

Jyestha Purnima – 3 June 2023

On Jyestha Purnima, also known as Vat Purnima, women wish for the long life of their husbands. According to the Hindu calendar, Jyestha is the third month of the Hindu calendar and in this month many ponds and rivers dry up or their water level decreases. That’s why it is believed that festivals like Ganga Dussehra, Nirjala Ekadashi etc. are celebrated in this month to tell the importance of water for life.

World Environment Day – 5 June 2023

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on 5 June. The United Nations organizes events every year to create awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. However, now, World Environment Day is also known as People’s Day, and is directly linked to the protection and future of the Earth. Every year different themes and slogans are used to promote programs related to Environment Day. When World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time on 5 June 1974.

Krishna Pingla Sankashti Chaturthi – 7 June 2023

Krishna Pingla Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the month of Jyestha or Ashadh. On this auspicious day, Lord Ganesha came down to earth to free his devotees from issues and health problems, so that the past sins of the devotees could be absolved. Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi is a perfect time to worship Lord Ganesha. Many devotees keep a fast on Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi to free themselves from all health problems.

Father’s Day – 18 June 2023

Father’s Day is a very special occasion that honors the role of fathers. They always guide their children in achieving their goals. This is the day to show respect, love and care towards your father. Children eagerly wait for this day and are always looking for some unique ideas to celebrate Father’s Day. Father’s Day was first celebrated in a church in Spokane, Washington, then after that Father’s Day celebration became a tradition in America. Every year, it is celebrated on the third Sunday in June.

World Yoga Day – 21 June 2023

Every year the world celebrates 21st June as International Yoga Day. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about the health benefits of yoga. Yoga is beneficial for reducing stress, promoting self-awareness, improving immunity and improving overall health – intellectually, physically and spiritually. Yoga has been popular in India since ancient times and is famous all over the world.

Yogini Ekadashi – 14 June 2023

According to the Hindu calendar, Yogini Ekadashi is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashadha. The day is considered one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus, as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, also known as Yogini Ekadashi. It is believed that fasting on this auspicious day leads to salvation. Worshipers are likely to get rid of their health issues and wash away their past sins.

Ashada Amavasya – 18 June 2023

Ashadh Amavasya has great importance in Hindu religion. The new moon night in the Hindu month of Ashadha is considered as Ashadha Amavasya. Every Amavasya has a different purpose, but the Amavasya that falls on a Monday is considered highly auspicious, as the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Farmers worship on Ashada Amavasya.

date auspicious time

1 June 2023, Thursday from 06:48 AM to 07:00 PM

03 June 2023, Saturday from 06:16 AM to 11:16 AM

Jun 5, 2023 08:53 am to 01:23 am Monday, Jun 06

June 6, 2023, Tuesday 12:50 AM to 05:53 AM, June 07

7 June 2023, Wednesday from 05:53 am to 09:02 pm