June Month 2023 Vrat Festival List: From Jyestha Purnima to Yogini Ekadashi, know the fasts of June month

June Month 2023 Vrat and Festival List: The month of June is starting from tomorrow. According to Hindu religion, this month is holy and auspicious (festival vrat list 2023). Big fasting festivals like Kalashtami, Ashadh Amavasya, Bhanu Saptami, Sant Kabir Jayanti, Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat are being observed in the beginning of this month. Many planetary transits are also going to happen in June. Come, let us know the date of the fast and festival that falls in the month of June.

Major festivals and dates coming in June (June month festival list)

The fasts and festivals of Jyestha month are as follows-

Pradosh Vrat is on 1st June. On this day, devotional worship is done to the God of Gods Mahadev and Mother Parvati according to the rules and regulations.

Vat Purnima fast is on 3rd June.

Jyestha Purnima is on 4th June. This day is also Kabir Jayanti.

Sankashti Chaturthi is on 7th June.

June 10 is Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami.

Yogini Ekadashi is on 14th June.

Sankashti Chaturthi is on 15th June.

Monthly Shivratri is on 16th June.

Rohini fast is on 17th June. On this day the followers of Jainism worship and fast to Lord Vasupujya Swami. Along with this, fasting is also kept for his sake.

June 18 is Ashadh Amavasya.

Ashad Gupta Navratri is from 19th June. This Navratri holds special importance for those who learn Tantra Vidya and make wishes to Maa Durga.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is on 20th June.

June 21 is the biggest day of the year.

Vinayaka Chaturthi is on 22nd June.

Skanda Shashti is on 24th June.

Bhanu Saptami is on 25th June.

Monthly Durgashtami is on 26th June.

Gauri Vrat starts on 29th June.

Devshayani Ekadashi is on June 29. Lord Vishnu is quickly pleased by fasting on Ekadashi. By his grace all the sins committed by a person unknowingly are destroyed.

Vasudev Dwadashi is on 30th June.

Vaiksi Visakam – 3 June 2023

Vaikasi Visakam, also known as Vaigasi Visagam, is a very auspicious day for the people of Tamil Nadu, and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. This day is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Muruga or Lord Murugan. This festival falls in the month of Vaisakhi in the Hindu calendar. It is believed that Lord Muruga is the second son of Lord Shiva and was born from the third eye of Lord Shiva; That’s why he holds destructive powers.

Vat Purnima – 3 June 2023

Vat Purnima, also known as Vat Savitri, is one of the most important days for Hindu women. On this day married women worship Goddess Savitri and keep a fast for the long life of their husbands. This fast is celebrated on new moon and full moon days in different states, which is why it falls 15 days ahead in Maharashtra and Gujarat than in the south. Women worship Goddess Savitri with full devotion and sincerity. Along with this, girls keep fast on this day to get desired life partner.

Jyestha Purnima – 3 June 2023

On Jyestha Purnima, also known as Vat Purnima, women wish for the long life of their husbands. According to the Hindu calendar, Jyestha is the third month of the Hindu calendar and in this month many ponds and rivers dry up or their water level decreases. That’s why it is believed that festivals like Ganga Dussehra, Nirjala Ekadashi etc. are celebrated in this month to tell the importance of water for life.

Krishna Pingla Sankashti Chaturthi – 7 June 2023

Krishna Pingla Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the month of Jyestha or Ashadh. On this auspicious day, Lord Ganesha came down to earth to free his devotees from issues and health problems, so that the past sins of the devotees could be absolved. Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi is a perfect time to worship Lord Ganesha. Many devotees keep a fast on Krishna Pingala Sankashti Chaturthi to free themselves from all health problems.

Yogini Ekadashi – 14 June 2023

According to the Hindu calendar, Yogini Ekadashi is celebrated on the Krishna Paksha of the month of Ashadha. The day is considered one of the most auspicious festivals for Hindus, as it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, also known as Yogini Ekadashi. It is believed that fasting on this auspicious day leads to salvation. Worshipers are likely to get rid of their health issues and wash away their past sins.

Kabir Jayanti – 14 June 2023

According to the Hindu calendar, Kabir Jayanti is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Jyestha month. Thus, in the year 2023, Kabir Jayanti is on 4th June. According to the English calendar, Kabirdas was born in the year 1440.

Ashada Amavasya – 18 June 2023

Ashadh Amavasya has great importance in Hindu religion. The new moon night in the Hindu month of Ashadha is considered as Ashadha Amavasya. Every Amavasya has a different purpose, but the Amavasya that falls on a Monday is considered highly auspicious, as the day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Farmers worship on Ashada Amavasya.

Marriage Date, Muhurta and Timing

1 June 2023, Thursday from 06:48 AM to 07:00 PM

03 June 2023, Saturday from 06:16 AM to 11:16 AM

Jun 5, 2023 08:53 am to 01:23 am Monday, Jun 06

June 6, 2023, Tuesday 12:50 AM to 05:53 AM, June 07

7 June 2023, Wednesday from 05:53 am to 09:02 pm