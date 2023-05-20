Junior NTR will be seen in War-2 with Hrithik Roshan

Junior NTR has given the biggest gift to his fans on his birthday. Hrithik Roshan on Saturday confirmed that he has joined War 2.

In his tweet, Hrithik Roshan wished Jr NTR and wrote, “My friends are waiting on the battlefield.” Through this tweet, he has confirmed that Jr NTR will play an important role in the War sequel opposite Hrithik Roshan. This is one of the biggest films offered to any South Indian actor by Bollywood’s biggest production house YRF. With Ayan Mukerji helming this sequel, it is expected to become a blockbuster and launch Jr NTR in Bollywood in a big way.

Apart from this, Maithri Movie Makers has announced another big film on Jr. NTR’s birthday. The new film will be directed by none other than KGF fame Prashant Neel. He is currently working on Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead. The film will go on floors next year.